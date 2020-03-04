Ray Dalio was blindsided by the coronavirus market rout, and now his flagship fund is down 20% this year
Monday, 16 March 2020 () **
· *Ray Dalio was blindsided by the market sell-off sparked by coronavirus this month, he told the Financial Times.*
· *The billionaire founder of Bridgewater Associates didn't pull out of stocks, commodities, and other assets before they tumbled in recent days.*
· *Bridgewater's flagship Pure Alpha Fund II is down 13%...
Global Film Industry Facing $5 Billion Loss Amid Coronavirus Outbreak Nearly 70,000 movie theaters in China have been closed for weeks as the virus continues to spread. Roughly half of the theaters in..
Bridgewater Associates' Ray Dalio acknowledged that his marquee hedge fund lost money during the coronavirus-led market turmoil following sharp reversals in... Reuters India Also reported by •Billboard.com