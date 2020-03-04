Global  

Ray Dalio was blindsided by the coronavirus market rout, and now his flagship fund is down 20% this year

Business Insider Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
· *Ray Dalio was blindsided by the market sell-off sparked by coronavirus this month, he told the Financial Times.*
· *The billionaire founder of Bridgewater Associates didn't pull out of stocks, commodities, and other assets before they tumbled in recent days.*
· *Bridgewater's flagship Pure Alpha Fund II is down 13%...
