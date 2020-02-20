Clearwater's billion-dollar company KnowBe4 promotes CMO, CFO to co-presidents

Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

KnowBe4, the Clearwater-based, billion dollar cybersecurity company, has promoted two C-level executives to co-presidents effective immediately. The company announced chief financial officer Krish Venkataraman and chief revenue officer Lars Letonoff will be co-presidents in an effort to continue to support the company's "hypergrowth." Founder Stu Sjouwerman will remain the company's CEO. “With today’s co-president announcement and the continued development of our already stellar board,… 👓 View full article

