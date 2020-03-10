Global  

The domestic box office just had its worst weekend in 20 years — and it's only going to get worse

bizjournals Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
"Onward" was the No. 1 movie at the domestic box office again this weekend, but ticket sales did not move up upward. North American movie theaters saw their worst weekend in two decades with an estimated $54 million, per Box Office Mojo. Not since September 2000 have domestic ticket sales been so low. The slow weekend came amid the growing coronavirus pandemic and increasing recommendations for people to practice "social distancing." Major movie theaters including AMC Theatres (NYSE: AMC) and Regal…
 Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3 has completed its first week in theatres amidst coronavirus scare in the country. The action entertainer has enjoyed a good run so far despite significant roadblocks and is well on its way to the Rs. 100 crores club. Check out the verdict on Baaghi 3 only on #TutejaTalks.

