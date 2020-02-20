Florida jobless rate at 2.8 percent in January

Global  

Florida’s unemployment rate stood at 2.8 percent in January, as the state released the first figures for 2020 on Monday. The numbers showed an estimated 291,000 Floridians out of work from a labor force of 10.44 million. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity will release February unemployment numbers on March 27. For January, the seasonally adjusted employment rate represented a new low, dropping 0.1 percentage point from December, which was adjusted down since first being reported…
