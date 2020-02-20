Florida jobless rate at 2.8 percent in January

Florida’s unemployment rate stood at 2.8 percent in January, as the state released the first figures for 2020 on Monday. The numbers showed an estimated 291,000 Floridians out of work from a labor force of 10.44 million. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity will release February unemployment numbers on March 27. For January, the seasonally adjusted employment rate represented a new low, dropping 0.1 percentage point from December, which was adjusted down since first being reported…



Recent related videos from verified sources Florida is 1 of 5 states totaling 47 percent of U.S. pedestrian deaths



Five states, including Florida, accounted for 47 percent of all pedestrian deaths, according to GHSA. In Florida, 368 people died in a pedestrian crash from January to June of 2019, according to the.. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:13 Published 3 weeks ago Largest Chinese COVID-19 study shows elderly, sick most at risk



CHINA — Chinese authorities have published a study of COVID-19 patients across China – the largest one done on the disease so far. According to data released by the Chinese Center for Disease.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:34 Published on February 20, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Minnesota's unemployment rate drops as hiring picks up in January Minnesota's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 3.2 percent in January, down one-tenth of a percent from December, and the state added 8,500 jobs for...

bizjournals 6 days ago



U.S. mortgage rates tick up after hitting record low U.S. mortgage rates ticked up slightly, after hitting their lowest rate in nearly 50 years, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged...

bizjournals 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this