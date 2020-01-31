Global  

Seneca Gaming casinos closing

bizjournals Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Seneca Gaming Corp. has said it will suspend all operations at its three casinos across Western New York. The shut down will be efective as of Monday, March 16 at 8 p.m. for the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls; Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino and Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino in Salamanca. Also, Seneca Gaming & Entertainment operations in the rural areas of Irving, Cuba and Salamanca will suspend operations. “The COVID-19 outbreak is an unprecedented public safety situation that…
