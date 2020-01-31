Seneca Gaming casinos closing

Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Seneca Gaming Corp. has said it will suspend all operations at its three casinos across Western New York. The shut down will be efective as of Monday, March 16 at 8 p.m. for the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls; Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino and Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino in Salamanca. Also, Seneca Gaming & Entertainment operations in the rural areas of Irving, Cuba and Salamanca will suspend operations. "The COVID-19 outbreak is an unprecedented public safety situation that…


