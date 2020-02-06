Global  

'We are at war': France's president just announced a 15-day lockdown, banning public gatherings and walks outdoors

Business Insider Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
'We are at war': France's president just announced a 15-day lockdown, banning public gatherings and walks outdoors· France's president, Emmanuel Macron, announced on Monday that the country would enact a 15-day lockdown, prohibiting residents from leaving their homes unless absolutely necessary.
· Activities like group gatherings outdoors or a walk outside are banned, Macron said. Those who cannot work from home and those seeking medical...
France holds local elections despite virus lockdown

PARIS (AP) — France is holding nationwide elections Sunday to choose all of its mayors and other local leaders despite a crackdown on public gatherings because...
Seattle Times

Coronavirus latest: French President Macron says 'we are at war' as he orders lockdown

Germany and France are implementing unprecedented levels of restrictions on citizens. President Macron has urged citizens to stay at home and closed France's...
Deutsche Welle


