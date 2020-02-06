'We are at war': France's president just announced a 15-day lockdown, banning public gatherings and walks outdoors

Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· France's president, Emmanuel Macron, announced on Monday that the country would enact a 15-day lockdown, prohibiting residents from leaving their homes unless absolutely necessary.

· Activities like group gatherings outdoors or a walk outside are banned, Macron said. Those who cannot work from home and those seeking medical...


