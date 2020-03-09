Metro police officer tests positive for novel coronavirus
Monday, 16 March 2020 () Metro is working to figure out if employees could have been exposed to the novel coronavirus after one of its police officers tested positive for COVID-19, the system's general manager said in a statement Monday. The unnamed officer worked at Metro's District II policy facility near Franconia-Springfield. Officials with the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said they are cleaning and disinfecting the areas where the officer was during his patrol to make it safe for fellow officers and…
