Sarah RT @UnitedPilots: US airlines seek more than $50 billion in government assistance as coronavirus roils business https://t.co/PDhWRUvwoX 2 minutes ago Cheeky Ewe RT @B52Malmet: “A lobbying group representing the airline industry is asking the government to provide it with an unprecedented amount of a… 8 minutes ago Jay Sanchez RT @nadabakos: Nooooo, no no no U.S. airlines seek $50 billion government bailout after coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/F42iBIWVoz via @Y… 9 minutes ago Jocelyn RT @superwuster: The airlines don't need a bailout, they say, however, they would like $50 billion in unconditional federal aid : https://… 10 minutes ago $Spyder RT @DeItaOne: AIRLINES SEEK UP TO $50 BILLION IN GOVERNMENT AID--SOURCES 13 minutes ago Jennifer Small The assistance under discussion could include government-backed loans or cash grants, among other potential measure… https://t.co/OODCx3JHIW 20 minutes ago Lance ✊🏾✌🏾🏳️‍🌈 RT @JamesNYC3: Oh***no! Get to the back of the line!! You already got a HUGE tax cut last year, use that! https://t.co/nM8bHPAaMR 27 minutes ago QUASA RT @CNBC: U.S. airlines are seeking more than $50 billion in government assistance as the global coronavirus pandemic hits the industry. ht… 29 minutes ago