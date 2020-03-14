PLCB announces "indefinite" closing of all Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in Pennsylvania

Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

After previously announcing the closure of a select number of stores in the eastern part of the state, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced Monday that it is closing all Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores throughout Pennsylvania. The PLCB made the announcement at nearly 4:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon with the closing to come at the normal closing time of 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, leaving last-minute shoppers one last day to stock up. The PLCB will close sales at its website, www.pafinewineandgoodspirits.com,… 👓 View full article

