Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Amazon seeks to hire 100,000 to keep up with surge in orders

Amazon seeks to hire 100,000 to keep up with surge in orders

Japan Today Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Amazon said Monday that it needs to hire 100,000 people across the U.S. to keep up with a crush of orders as the coronavirus spreads and keeps more…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published < > Embed
News video: Amazon To Hire 100,000 Workers To Keep Up With Surge In Orders

Amazon To Hire 100,000 Workers To Keep Up With Surge In Orders 00:25

 This comes as more people are forced to stay at home, resulting in a spike in online shopping.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

11 retailers with 'free shipping' deals [Video]

11 retailers with 'free shipping' deals

From Sephora‘s most recent code (expiring on March 31) to that always-reliable — and often lightning-fast — Amazon Prime delivery, . we’ve compiled a list of “free shipping” deals you may..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:01Published
Amazon to Hire 100,000 Workers Amid COVID-19 Outbreak [Video]

Amazon to Hire 100,000 Workers Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Amazon to Hire 100,000 Workers Amid COVID-19 Outbreak Amazon recently announced their plan to open up an additional 100,000 part-time and full-time positions across the United States. According to..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:19Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Amazon seeks to hire 100,000 to keep up with surge in orders

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon said Monday that it needs to hire 100,000 people across the U.S. to keep up with a crush of orders as the coronavirus spreads and keeps...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •FOXNews.comSeattle TimesSydney Morning HeraldCTV NewsReuters IndiaWorldNewsBelfast Telegraph

How the Coronavirus Outbreak Is Testing Amazon Delivery's Limits

A surge in orders is making it more difficult for Amazon and rivals to keep delivery promises.
Motley Fool


Tweets about this

franziscar

Franziska Wenzel RT @business: Amazon said Monday that it needs to hire 100,000 people across the U.S. to keep up with a crush of orders and will temporaril… 10 minutes ago

tEDmagazine

tED magazine Tuesday's Most-Read story: @amazon Seeks to Hire 100,000 to Keep Up With Surge in Orders – #tEDmagNews… https://t.co/DJzJsGXWwW 19 minutes ago

ksonSanDiego

103.7 KSON WOW!!!!!! That's a lot of jobs!! https://t.co/cMgov3A8OS 1 hour ago

TrillInToronto

♚ TrippWithMe🇨🇦 🇹🇹☯ RT @CP24: Amazon seeks to hire 100,000 to keep up with surge in orders https://t.co/kr31Bsu0JE https://t.co/85k9lE2TQD 2 hours ago

CassieLenelle

🕊️Coastalvixen🕊️ #BidenHarris2020 #Resist RT @ABC: NEW: Amazon says it needs to hire 100,000 people across the U.S. to keep up with a crush of orders as the coronavirus spreads and… 3 hours ago

CarterKvbbiz

InHisImage Amazon seeks to hire 100,000 to keep up with surge in orders https://t.co/DWHigYCYHK 4 hours ago

MDS_news

MDS Amazon seeks to hire 100,000 people in the U.S. to keep up with high demands https://t.co/DrPwjRWFC9 4 hours ago

HugasJiuxs

Jaume Hugas Sabater Amazon seeks to hire 100,000 to keep up with surge in orders https://t.co/17v8YnhRKO vía @seattletimes 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.