S&P/ASX 200 futures pointing to new lows

S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJO) (ASX:XJO) futures are pointing to new recent lows for our markets today after a 100 basis point rate failed to do anything for US markets overnight. The S&P 500 Index (INDEXSP:.INX) closed at 2,386.13, −324.89 or down 11.98% and the Nasdaq Composite (INDEXNASDAQ: .IXIC) closed at 6,904.59, −970.28 or down 12.32%. Sentiment was dealt another blow as Trump suggested the virus pandemic could continue into July or August. In local company news this morning, market darling Afterpay Ltd (ASX:APT) has revealed it has paid $1.5 million in settlement costs to the California Department of Business Oversight. [VIDEO] The Dow Jones slumped by 12.9% or 2997pts overnight (worst % loss since 1987) as a number of nations ramp up their response to COVID-19 https://t.co/uJnRyZSvQh #ausbiz #markets — CommSec (@CommSec) March 16, 2020 Gold, oil and AUD all down Gold is trading lower at US$1,514 per ounce while Crude Oil WTI is down to US$29.83 per barrel. The AUD is buying 61.05 US cents, which remains weak. "It would be wrong to close the marketplace."@CMEGroup Chairman and CEO Terry Duffy discusses the volatile markets, as the Dow and S&P 500 had its worst percentage drop since the crash of 1987. $DJI $SPX pic.twitter.com/42d5v8yaZr — Power Lunch (@PowerLunch) March 16, 2020


