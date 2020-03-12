Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Hawaii colleges and universities cancel, switch to online classes amid uptick in COVID-19 cases

Hawaii colleges and universities cancel, switch to online classes amid uptick in COVID-19 cases

bizjournals Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
As the United States continues to see an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases, including seven in the Islands, several Hawaii colleges and universities are adjusting to limit the virus's spread by canceling events, extending spring break and switching over to online courses, among other measures. A recent update to federal guidelines for decreasing the spread of the coronavirus suggests that people avoid gatherings of more than 10 people for the next 15 days, according to an announcement by President…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Published < > Embed
News video: Universities switching to online classes leaves some students scrambling to find housing

Universities switching to online classes leaves some students scrambling to find housing 01:53

 A number of schools in the area are canceling in-person classes and moving to an online format. Many students are confused as to how this is going to work.

Recent related videos from verified sources

SD area colleges move to online classes amid COVID-19 concerns [Video]

SD area colleges move to online classes amid COVID-19 concerns

10News

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 00:39Published
Local Universities Cancel Classes, Move Online Amid Coronavirus [Video]

Local Universities Cancel Classes, Move Online Amid Coronavirus

Local universities are canceling face-to-face classes and moving online amid the coronavirus outbreak; KDKA's Rick Dayton reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:06Published

Recent related news from verified sources

More local colleges shift classes online due to coronavirus

Additional colleges and universities in the Orlando area are making the temporary change to online classes, due to the coronavirus. Rollins College will halt...
bizjournals Also reported by •Al JazeeraBelfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.