Hawaii colleges and universities cancel, switch to online classes amid uptick in COVID-19 cases

As the United States continues to see an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases, including seven in the Islands, several Hawaii colleges and universities are adjusting to limit the virus's spread by canceling events, extending spring break and switching over to online courses, among other measures. A recent update to federal guidelines for decreasing the spread of the coronavirus suggests that people avoid gatherings of more than 10 people for the next 15 days, according to an announcement by President…


