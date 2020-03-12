WWE cancels WrestleMania, all other events in Tampa Bay over coronavirus fears
Monday, 16 March 2020 () WWE announced Monday that WrestleMania 36, along with all other events in Tampa Bay, will be canceled. The event, which was slated to be held at Raymond James Stadium on April 5, will now be streamed instead from WWE’s training facility in Orlando. Along with the main event, WWE had planned fan events including tapings of Monday Night Raw, Friday Night Smackdown and NXT: Takeover Tampa Bay throughout the week. There were also plans for a fan event called WrestleMania Axxess. “In coordination…
Wrestlemania 36 has NOT been canceled -- at least not yet -- this according to our WWE sources. There has been a ton of pressure on WWE to call off the April 5... TMZ.com Also reported by •CBS Sports •bizjournals
