Harkins to temporarily close all movie theaters

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Harkins Theatres intends to close all its locations in the wake of the expanded social distancing guidance issued Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In a letter sent to customers Monday evening and posted on its website, Harkins President and CEO Mike Bowers said the Scottsdale-based company will suspend the operation of all theaters through March 31. Besides its huge number of theaters spread out across Arizona, Harkins also has theater locations in California, Colorado,… 👓 View full article

