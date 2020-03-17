Eviction moratorium proposed for S.F. small businesses in crisis
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 () A proposal expected to be introduced Tuesday aims to keep San Francisco small businesses in their spaces so that they can weather the current economic downturn as the entire Bay Area was ordered to shelter in place and all nonessential businesses directed to cease operations on Monday. District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston promised that he would introduce legislation on Tuesday granting eviction protections to small businesses unable to pay rent as a result of the coronavirus crisis. He introduced…