Carphone Warehouse to close all 531 standalone stores, putting 2,900 jobs at risk

Independent Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
All standalone Carphone Warehouse stores will shut in the UK and an estimated 2,900 jobs will be slashed, according to the retailer.
