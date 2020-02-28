Global  

Renault halts Spain operations after state of emergency declared

Reuters Tuesday, 17 March 2020
French carmaker Renault said on Tuesday that it was halting operations in Spain following the declaration of a state of emergency there in light of the coronavirus crisis.
News video: Spain Declares State Of Emergency In Response To Coronavirus Spread

Spain Declares State Of Emergency In Response To Coronavirus Spread 01:00

 The state of emergency will give Spanish officials more power to confine the movement of people, vehicles and goods.

