Oil prices jump over $1 as sharp falls draw bargain buyers

Reuters Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Oil rose more than $1 on Tuesday as bargain hunters emerged after recent sharp falls due to the coronavirus pandemic and the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, but fears of a recession still dragged on the market.
