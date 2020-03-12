Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Kentucky applies for small business disaster relief loan assistance

Kentucky applies for small business disaster relief loan assistance

bizjournals Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Some financial assistance could be on the way for Kentucky's small business owners as they deal with the fallout of the COVID-19 outbreak.. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday evening that the state has filed its application for an economic injury disaster loan declaration that would give the state access to small business disaster-assistance loans from The U.S. Small Business Administration. The SBA on Thursday said it will provide disaster-assistance loans for up to $2 million to small businesses…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: Small Businesses Get Creative To Stay Open During Coronavirus Pandemic

Small Businesses Get Creative To Stay Open During Coronavirus Pandemic 01:53

 Small business are feeling the impact from the coronavirus and some owners are having to get creative to keep their doors open. Don Ford talked to one business owner in Berkeley.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Gov. Baker Gives Update On Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]

Gov. Baker Gives Update On Coronavirus Outbreak

Gov. Baker announced a $10 million small business recovery loan fund for small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 05:00Published
Navigating Your Business Through the Coronavirus [Video]

Navigating Your Business Through the Coronavirus

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it can be a scary time for small businesses trying to navigate through this uncharted territory. Tim Vertz from Vertz Marketing sits down to talk to us about..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 04:56Published

Recent related news from verified sources

SBA making loans available to Ohio companies amid coronavirus pandemic

The U.S. Small Business Administration will offer up to $2 million in disaster assistance loans to small businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier...
bizjournals

SBA announces help during coronavirus outbreak, but 'devil is in the details'

The U.S. Small Business Administration on Thursday said it will provide disaster-assistance loans for up to $2 million to small businesses affected by the...
bizjournals Also reported by •News24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dawnyaspectx

Dawn Marie Yankeelov Kentucky applies for small business disaster relief loan assistance https://t.co/QWHET89LYw via @BFLouisville 2 hours ago

aaronellis01

Aaron Ellis RT @BFLouisville: The federal program is eligible to small business owners severely impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. https://t.co/CSEJ… 3 hours ago

BFLouisville

Business First The federal program is eligible to small business owners severely impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. https://t.co/CSEJa8yRIJ 3 hours ago

TimesKentucky

The Kentucky Times Kentucky applies for small business disaster relief loan assistance https://t.co/UFL7cfZ6Dt 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.