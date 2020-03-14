Global  

Port Tampa Bay will lose $1.2M as three major cruise lines suspend all cruises

bizjournals Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Three major cruise lines operating out of Port Tampa Bay voluntarily suspended all sailing over fears of the coronavirus.  Norwegian Cruise Lines and Royal Caribbean made the decision on March 13 to suspend all cruises for 30 days. In a similar move, Carnival Line has suspended all cruises until April 10. The port expects the three cancellations to lead to a lose of $1.2 million in tourism dollars, but that number could have been larger if the industry was not entering its slow period, Lisa Wolf-Chason…
 Royal Caribbean Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Lines are both suspending all cruises for the next 30 days. The decision comes as officials recommend people forgo taking cruises during the coronavirus outbreak.

