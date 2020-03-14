Port Tampa Bay will lose $1.2M as three major cruise lines suspend all cruises

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Three major cruise lines operating out of Port Tampa Bay voluntarily suspended all sailing over fears of the coronavirus . Norwegian Cruise Lines and Royal Caribbean made the decision on March 13 to suspend all cruises for 30 days. In a similar move, Carnival Line has suspended all cruises until April 10. The port expects the three cancellations to lead to a lose of $1.2 million in tourism dollars, but that number could have been larger if the industry was not entering its slow period, Lisa Wolf-Chason… 👓 View full article

