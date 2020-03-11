Global  

Facebook, Google, Microsoft and other tech giants join forces to fight coronavirus

Independent Tuesday, 17 March 2020
Official NHS guidance is being placed at top of search results
Tech giants join forces to fight coronavirus

Facebook and Google are among the technology firms that have joined forces to protect and inform people during the coronavirus outbreak.
Belfast Telegraph

Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Reddit, and Twitter just said they're working together to fight coronavirus misinformation

Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Reddit, and Twitter just said they're working together to fight coronavirus misinformationFacebook, Google, YouTube, Microsoft, LinkedIn, Reddit, and Twitter said they're working with each other and government health agencies to ensure people see...
WorldNews


