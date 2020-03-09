Global  

Newgioco updates coronavirus quarantine impact on its Italian sports-betting operations

Proactive Investors Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Newgioco Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWGI), the sports betting and gaming group, has provided an update on how the coronavirus quarantine has affected its Italian operations. So far, the company said it has temporarily shuttered 150 betting shop locations throughout Italy, but the group stressed that the closing of the physical locations does not affect its continuing online and mobile operations.  Newgioco said it has been processing about 200 to 300 online account applications daily since the government-imposed quarantine took effect on March 8. And the company has implemented a smart-work initiative to permit safe office staff separation during this period. READ: Newgioco Group shuts 150 betting shops across Italy in wake of coronavirus outbreak “During this global crisis we are taking proactive steps to effectively and efficiently operate our business while supporting our clients and retail partners and accommodating employees with young children and elderly relatives,” Newgioco CEO Michele Ciavarella said in a statement on Tuesday.  “The shutdown measures also led to the inevitable postponement and cancellation of major sports events that we are offsetting with our general off-season business adjustments. However, although we are seeing an uptake in our non-sports online entertainment products such as poker and casino, we do expect that the complete shutdown of global sports will affect our overall results of operations for this period and until the crisis is resolved.” He added: “This unprecedented situation, that happens to be keeping us separated through lockdowns and quarantine, is in some ways bringing us all together to rediscover family and community and reminding everyone to appreciate certain benefits of freedom we easily lose sight of, not the least of which is the importance of community interactions, functions as well as social gatherings outside of the home that includes sports and the relationships we develop with the athletes that compete.” Toronto-based Newgioco conducts its business primarily through an internet-based betting distribution network on its website, as well as in retail neighborhood betting shops throughout Italy. It offers a suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots. The group also owns and operates innovative betting platform software providing both B2B and B2C bet processing for casinos, sports betting and other online and land-based gaming operators. Contact the author: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @PatrickMGraham
