AMC Theatres hits pause on all U.S. locations for 6-12 weeks

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

During the last 48 hours, more than a dozen states and major markets have mandated that movie theaters close. Early Tuesday morning, Leawood-based AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. made the decision to close all of its U.S. locations. According to a release, the federal government 's recommendation that no public gatherings larger than 10 people take place led AMC (NYSE: AMC) to announce its theaters will close for six to 12 weeks. The company said the new guidance makes movie theater operations "essentially… 👓 View full article



