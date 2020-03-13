Global  

AMC Theatres hits pause on all U.S. locations for 6-12 weeks

bizjournals Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
During the last 48 hours, more than a dozen states and major markets have mandated that movie theaters close. Early Tuesday morning, Leawood-based AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. made the decision to close all of its U.S. locations. According to a release, the federal government's recommendation that no public gatherings larger than 10 people take place led AMC (NYSE: AMC) to announce its theaters will close for six to 12 weeks. The company said the new guidance makes movie theater operations "essentially…
