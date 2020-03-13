The Trump administration needs to form an aviation task force immediately to rescue the airlines and Boeing from the coronavirus collapse (AAL, UAL, LUV, DAL)
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 () · The US airlines and now Boeing are signaling that they need a bailout as the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak ravages their businesses.
· The situation is similar to the 2009 bailouts and bankruptcies in the US auto industry, involving GM and Chrysler.
· During the financial crisis, the Obama administration formed an Auto...
· *Airline bookings have fallen drastically as travelers cancel flights over fear of the spreading coronavirus*
· *Some carrier's stock prices have fallen... Business Insider Also reported by •FOXNews.com
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Márcio M. Silva The Trump administration needs to form an aviation task force immediately to rescue the airlines and Boeing from th… https://t.co/ecNVPlFcpO 38 minutes ago
dillon jones RT @businessinsider: The Trump administration needs to form an aviation task force immediately to rescue the airlines and Boeing from the c… 41 minutes ago
Victor Villar The Trump administration needs to form an aviation task force immediately to rescue the airlines and Boeing from th… https://t.co/iL7s7QqPXX 54 minutes ago
HP Targeting, Inc. The Trump administration needs to form an aviation task force immediately to rescue the airlines and Boeing from th… https://t.co/1RlJBwfyCx 1 hour ago
Winson Tang The Trump administration needs to form an aviation task force immediately to rescue the airlines and Boeing from th… https://t.co/ml4k5CIJM7 1 hour ago
Principal-IT The Trump administration needs to form an aviation task force immediately to rescue the airlines and Boeing from th… https://t.co/mvjlgTg4ut 1 hour ago
Business Insider The Trump administration needs to form an aviation task force immediately to rescue the airlines and Boeing from th… https://t.co/Id0aR80UnB 1 hour ago
Steve Davis Mktg The Trump administration needs to form an aviation task force immediately to rescue the airlines and Boeing from th… https://t.co/Okn6m2AyLg 1 hour ago