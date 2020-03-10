Global  

Can AI help health care defeat COVID-19? These Bay Area groups are trying to find out.

bizjournals Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Data scientists at Google Cloud-backed Kaggle Inc. and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative are part of an AI power team using open data sets to take on COVID-19 and the coronavirus that causes the potentially deadly disease. The Trump Administration over the past week pulled together the artificial intelligence effort to pore over millions of pages of studies about the novel coronavirus and COVID-19 that have been published in medical journals. The goal is to engage open-source data scientist sleuths…
