Movie theaters hit pause on all U.S. locations for 6-12 weeks
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 () During the last 48 hours, more than a dozen states and major markets have mandated that movie theaters close. Early Tuesday morning, Leawood-based AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. made the decision to close all of its U.S. locations. According to a release, the federal government's recommendation that no public gatherings larger than 10 people take place led AMC (NYSE: AMC) to announce its theaters will close for six to 12 weeks. The company said the new guidance makes movie theater operations "essentially…
NBCUniversal Will Make New Movies Available on Demand Immediately NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell made the unprecedented announcement on Monday. Under the policy, new movies will be made immediately available on multiple on-demand services for $19.99 and a 48-hour rental period. The new policy is in...
Cineplex Inc said on Tuesday they will temporarily close theaters and entertainment venues across Canada. The company operates 165 cinemas with 1,695 screens nationwide. Reuters reports Cineplex will..
Harkins Theatres intends to close all its locations in the wake of the expanded social distancing guidance issued Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and... bizjournals Also reported by •TechCrunch
