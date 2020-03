Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

**



· *Mailing out $1,000 to every American adult might fail to forestall a US recession, Andrew Levin, a former special advisor to the Federal Reserve, told CNBC this week.*

· *"A lot of cities are shutting down, and people staying home, not going out to restaurants, not going out shopping, not buying cars," he said.*

·... **· *Mailing out $1,000 to every American adult might fail to forestall a US recession, Andrew Levin, a former special advisor to the Federal Reserve, told CNBC this week.*· *"A lot of cities are shutting down, and people staying home, not going out to restaurants, not going out shopping, not buying cars," he said.* 👓 View full article