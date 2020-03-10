Global  

White House outlines tax, stimulus plans to head off coronavirus effects on businesses, 'American workers'

Tuesday, 17 March 2020
The White House today outlined plans to delay tax-filing deadlines and urge Congress to adopt stimulus plans aimed at offsetting the ongoing coronavirus fallout on businesses and "the American worker." U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said during a press conference Tuesday the Internal Revenue Service will suspend penalties and interest for up to 90 days on income tax forms submitted after the April 15 filing deadline. The move is expected to affect $300 billion in potential tax payments to…
 The White House announced major moves in coordination with the Federal Reserve to mitigate economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic which has brought some industries to a near halt.

