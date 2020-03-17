Global  

Houston-area distillery pivots to make hand sanitizer, rubbing alcohol

bizjournals Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Houston's largest distillery will soon begin producing hand sanitizer and rubbing alcohol to help meet surging demand. Gulf Coast Distillers will produce the hand sanitizer, called C4U, as well as rubbing alcohol on a dedicated production and bottling line. Financial details about how much Gulf Coast Distillers will spend to produce the new products were not immediately available. The distillery expects its production of Giant Texas Bourbon, BJ Hooker’s Vodka and other brands to remain relatively…
