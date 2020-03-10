Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Strickland declares state of emergency in Memphis

Strickland declares state of emergency in Memphis

bizjournals Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Mayor Jim Strickland declared a state of emergency for the city on Tuesday. The declaration will help the city seek federal and state funding to help its response to the outbreak and will suspend "procedures and formalities as to procurements on behalf of the city" to help it manage the emergency, according to the mayor's daily COVID-19 update. In the March 17 update, Strickland also urged citizens "to continue to-go orders and support our local restaurants and their staffs." To assist with this,…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published < > Embed
News video: Collier County and Naples declare State of Emergency

Collier County and Naples declare State of Emergency 00:15

 Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Collier County and the City of Naples declare a State of Emergency.

Recent related videos from verified sources

NH Governor Declares State Of Emergency Over Coronavirus [Video]

NH Governor Declares State Of Emergency Over Coronavirus

WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:22Published
Missouri governor declares state of emergency, says state up to 4 cases of COVID-19 [Video]

Missouri governor declares state of emergency, says state up to 4 cases of COVID-19

Missouri governor declares state of emergency, says state up to 4 cases of COVID-19

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 12:09Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Spain’s PM Sánchez On State Of Emergency Due To Coronavirus – Transcript

Good afternoon, dear compatriots. I have just notified the Head of State that we will hold an extraordinary Council of Ministers tomorrow to decree a state of...
Eurasia Review

NC declares state of emergency over coronavirus; Triangle businesses urged to use teleworking

Gov. Roy Cooper has declared a state of emergency for North Carolina over the growing cases of COVID-19 in the state. And the state's top health official urged...
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SimplyTierraaaa

Tee ❤ RT @corinneskennedy: News: Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland declares a state of emergency. More about what that means, with updates to come, h… 4 seconds ago

debbbsabatini

Deborah Beebe Sabatini RT @dailymemphian: Mayor Strickland declares state of emergency for City of Memphis. https://t.co/s0JYdjUU5m 47 seconds ago

MBJSteimer

MBJSteimer Strickland declares state of emergency in Memphis https://t.co/eN2Fil8x8e 9 minutes ago

KathsBurgess

Katherine Burgess Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland declares emergency amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/FNqT5JfZCM via @memphisnews 12 minutes ago

dinjup27

Din Dunlop✌🍑🌊🌊🌊😾 RT @memphisnews: Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland declares emergency amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/RyWTzGWKS1 14 minutes ago

bdriesdm

Bill Dries DM RT @dailymemphian: Strickland declares state of emergency; 3rd case confirmed https://t.co/s0JYdjUU5m https://t.co/VDwwPn3zcy 14 minutes ago

memphisnews

Commercial Appeal Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland declares emergency amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/RyWTzGWKS1 25 minutes ago

dailymemphian

The Daily Memphian Strickland declares state of emergency; 3rd case confirmed https://t.co/s0JYdjUU5m https://t.co/VDwwPn3zcy 27 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.