What furloughed, laid-off workers from coronavirus prevention need to know
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 () The Kansas Department of Labor has released information for employees in the state who have been laid off or furloughed because their employer's business has been adversely affected by coronavirus preparations. Some things to remember for affected workers: • Workers cannot receive paid leave, as those are considered wages. • Affected employees must be able to work and not unable because of illness or injury. • Affected workers must be available for work, meaning able to return to his/her…
Thank You To All Healthcare Workers To all the doctors, nurses, med-techs … hospital workers, rad-techs, radiologists, dentists … nursing aids, midwives, public health workers and pharmacists … we thank you for your work. Thank you for sacrificing your own health and well-being for us. Thank...
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have praised the selfless dedication of frontline NHS staff after witnessing first hand how busy they are dealing with the virus crisis. William also urged the public..
