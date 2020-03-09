These are the 9 'social distancing' stocks to buy as consumers stay home to avoid coronavirus, one Wall Street firm says

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

**



· *There are a handful of technology stocks that are poised to directly benefit from consumers staying home amid the

· *The stocks comprise technology, food, and staples companies that could see a bump in use as US consumers practice... **· *There are a handful of technology stocks that are poised to directly benefit from consumers staying home amid the coronavirus pandemic , a team of analysts at Piper Sandler wrote in a Monday note. *· *The stocks comprise technology, food, and staples companies that could see a bump in use as US consumers practice 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend