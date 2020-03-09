These are the 9 'social distancing' stocks to buy as consumers stay home to avoid coronavirus, one Wall Street firm says
Tuesday, 17 March 2020
· *There are a handful of technology stocks that are poised to directly benefit from consumers staying home amid the coronavirus pandemic, a team of analysts at Piper Sandler wrote in a Monday note. *
· *The stocks comprise technology, food, and staples companies that could see a bump in use as US consumers practice...
If you’re sick, no one is going to judge you for staying home and your boss should understand. And while most places right now are practicing social distancing and working from home to curb the rise in coronavirus cases, there are those who can’t do the same. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.
· *Disney and Discovery are among the media companies that are most at risk as the coronavirus continues to spread around the world, according to analysts at... Business Insider Also reported by •WorldNews
