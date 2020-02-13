Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Virgin Australia to suspend all international flying as demand plummets

Virgin Australia to suspend all international flying as demand plummets

Reuters Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday it would suspend all international flying from March 30 to June 14 and cut its domestic capacity in half because of government travel restrictions and lower demand due to the coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Global CO2 emissions plateaued last year: Report [Video]

Global CO2 emissions plateaued last year: Report

PARIS — A new report by the International Energy Agency has found that global carbon emissions flattened in 2019, following two years of increased emissions. The U.S. also decreased its carbon..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:22Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Virgin Australia to suspend all international flying as coronavirus sinks demand

Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday it would suspend all international flying from March 30 to June 14 and cut its domestic capacity in half because...
Reuters

American dramatically slashes international flying as demand plummets

American Airlines is dramatically slashing international capacity across its network as the coronavirus zaps demand for long-haul travel. From March 16 to May 6,...
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.