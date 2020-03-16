Exclusive: Boeing seeking 'tens of billions' in U.S. government loan-guarantees - sources

Global  

Reuters India Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Boeing Co is seeking "tens of billions of dollars" in U.S. government loan guarantees and other assistance as faces it a looming liquidity crunch from the massive coronavirus economic disruption impacting the entire aviation sector, two people briefed on the matter told Reuters.
