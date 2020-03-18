Global  

UK's Sainsbury's to limit customer purchases, close cafes to get through coronavirus

UK's Sainsbury's to limit customer purchases, close cafes to get through coronavirus

Reuters Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
British supermarket group Sainsbury's is to restrict customer purchases to combat panic buying, close its in-store cafes and counters and beef-up online services to get it through the coronavirus crisis, it said on Wednesday.
