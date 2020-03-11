Coronavirus: Florida K-12 schools to be closed longer, state tests canceled
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () All Florida K-12 school districts, career and technical colleges will not return to in-person classes until at least April 15 due to the coronavirus. The Florida Department of Education announced all schools will be closed beyond the original plan of the last two weeks of March, due to the disease. All state testing for the rest of the school year is canceled. “The containment of Covid-19 is essential, and this is not a decision we made lightly," said state Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran…
Larry Spring, the superintendent of the Schenectady City School District, says every school district in the state has a pandemic plan — but the coronavirus is... bizjournals Also reported by •cbs4.com •Seattle Times •Denver Post •SBS
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Monday all K-12 schools in the state should close no later than Friday, March 20 to contain the spread of the coronavirus.... bizjournals Also reported by •Seattle Times
