Fujifilm Holdings shares hit daily limit high on China coronavirus drug trial boost

Reuters Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Shares in Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp were untraded at their daily limit high amid a glut of buy orders on Wednesday after a Chinese official said the company's Avigan anti-flu drug appeared to help coronavirus patients recover.
