ANZ offers New Zealand's lowest ever home loan rate from a major bank

Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

ANZ Bank has slashed its fixed home loan rates in what it says are the lowest ever offered by a major Kiwi bank.Its home loan one-year fixed rate special would now drop to 3.05 per cent from tomorrow and its two-year fixed rate... ANZ Bank has slashed its fixed home loan rates in what it says are the lowest ever offered by a major Kiwi bank.Its home loan one-year fixed rate special would now drop to 3.05 per cent from tomorrow and its two-year fixed rate... 👓 View full article

