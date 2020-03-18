How did shelter in place affect the FiDi? I walked around to find out.

Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Shelter in place, Day One. Despite the mayor's order that all nonessential employees stay home beginning Tuesday, San Francisco's Financial District was not a ghost town. There were plenty of cars and plenty of pedestrians out and about, albeit fewer than a normal weekday. I live downtown, two blocks from Salesforce Tower, so I ventured out late Tuesday morning to report on the state of the city. (The shelter in place order does not apply to working members of the media, and I heeded health department… 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

5 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Reuters Studio - Published Prepare to shelter in place: NYC mayor 02:07 With the number of reported U.S. cases of the coronavirus surging past 5,200 and deaths approaching 100, millions of Americans hunkered down in their homes, as New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio told residents to be prepared for a 'shelter in place' order.