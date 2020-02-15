No self-assessment of AGR dues, verdict 'final': Supreme Court tells telcos



Recent related videos from verified sources AGR dues: ‘In wait-and-watch mode’, says SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar



SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar on Saturday said banks will “have to pay the price” in case any telecom firm files for bankruptcy, a day after the Supreme Court made it clear that telecom companies will.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:17 Published on February 15, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources SC pulls up Centre, telecos for doing self-assessment of AGR dues fixed by court Apex court also refused to take up Centre’s plea for allowing telecom companies to pay AGR dues in 20 years

Hindu 2 hours ago



AGR: Govt seeks SC nod to grant 20 yrs to telcos The Centre on Monday sought the Supreme Court’s approval to grant 20 years’ time to telecom companies to pay in instalments Rs 1.69 lakh crore on account of...

IndiaTimes 1 day ago



