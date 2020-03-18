Biden wins Arizona primary in apparent three-state sweep of Sanders
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Joe Biden was soundly beating Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in early returns from Arizona’s presidential preference election Tuesday, according to preliminary returns from the Arizona Secretary of State’s office. Two hours after the polls closed, Biden had 213,964 votes to Sanders’ 151,066, a margin of 42.6% to 30.1% of the ballots counted at that point. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who dropped…
Biden Sweeps Florida, Illinois, Arizona Primaries The former Vice President won all three states over Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. Ohio was meant to be the fourth state holding a primary today. It was canceled at the eleventh hour due to coronavirus concerns. Florida was the biggest prize, with...