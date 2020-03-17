Global  

White House outlines tax, stimulus plans to head off coronavirus effects on businesses, 'American workers'

Wednesday, 18 March 2020
The White House today outlined plans to delay tax-filing deadlines and urge Congress to adopt stimulus plans aimed at offsetting the ongoing coronavirus fallout on businesses and "the American worker." U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said during a press conference Tuesday the Internal Revenue Service will suspend penalties and interest for up to 90 days on income tax forms submitted after the April 15 filing deadline. The move is expected to affect $300 billion in potential tax payments to…
News video: White House, Senate Negotiating Another Stimulus Package To Combat Coronavirus Economic Fallout

White House, Senate Negotiating Another Stimulus Package To Combat Coronavirus Economic Fallout 02:24

 CBS4's Natalie Brand has more from the White House.

Parents, child cares prepare for shutdown due to coronavirus [Video]

Parents, child cares prepare for shutdown due to coronavirus

Because of the spread of coronavirus and fears about it, child care centers in Kentucky are shutting down by the end of Friday under orders from Gov. Andy Beshear. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he plans..

Rishi Sunak apologies to the House of Commons for advance statement to the media [Video]

Rishi Sunak apologies to the House of Commons for advance statement to the media

Speaker of the House Lindsay Hoyle has said he is “deeply disappointed” that Chancellor Rishi Sunak addressed the media ahead of his statement to the Commons on measures to tackle coronavirus. The..

Coronavirus Live Updates: U.S. Reaches Grim Milestone of 100 Deaths

The White House issued plans for an economic stimulus that included sending $1,000 to every American. In Europe, leaders voted to seal the borders of 26...
Coronavirus update: Silicon Valley cases surge as residents 'shelter in place' | White House proposes massive stimulus package

The number of confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties surged to 219 on Tuesday — up 39 from the day before — as most...
