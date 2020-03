Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Shares of BMW AG were losing around 6 percent in German trading on Wednesday after the luxury carmaker said it expects significantly lower Group profit before tax in fiscal 2020, due to the global spread of coronavirus or Covid-19. The company also projects negative impact on delivery volumes in all major markets. BMW further said it plans to invest over 30 billion euros up to 2025 on future techs