Coronavirus: Pound falls to lowest level against the dollar for 35 years

Independent Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
The pound has plunged to its lowest level against the dollar since 1985 after seven consecutive days of falls, prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.
U.S. Oil Prices Tumble 14% As Recession Fears Grow

The benchmark U.S. oil price plunged to its lowest level in 18 years early on Wednesday and Brent Crude dipped below $30 a barrel for a four-year-low, as the...
OilPrice.com Also reported by •bizjournals

Nikkei falls to lowest level in 3 years amid virus fears

Tokyo stocks plummeted Friday on escalating fears about the coronavirus outbreak, with the Nikkei index finishing at its lowest level in over three years after...
Japan Today


