· *Coronavirus will plunge the US economy into its worst recession since the 1930s unless the Trump administration gives $1,000 to every American adult, Nouriel Roubini told Yahoo Finance on Tuesday.*

· *"Everybody needs $1,000 or we'll end up in the Great Depression," the economist nicknamed "Dr. Doom" said.*

