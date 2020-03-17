Global  

Kansas governor orders schools to close for remainder of academic year

bizjournals Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly ordered education centers closed across the state for the remainder of the academic year, an unprecedented step as state government continues to keep residents from gathering because of coronavirus concerns. Kelly advised districts state-wide to develop "continuous learning plans," but buildings will be shuttered and all events — sports, fine arts, proms, commencement exercises — would be canceled. “Coronavirus has caused massive disruption in all of our lives," Kelly…
News video: Parents have questions after Kansas governor orders schools to close

Parents have questions after Kansas governor orders schools to close 01:27

 What's normally a fun-filled spring break has parents trying to plan ahead.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Students concerned about online lessons [Video]

Students concerned about online lessons

The order from the Kansas governor to close all school buildings for the rest of the academic year caught many students and parents by surprise.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:27Published
Parents wonder how online teaching will work [Video]

Parents wonder how online teaching will work

Students and educators react to Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly's announcement that Kansas school buildings will be closed for the remainder of the academic year.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:49Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Governor orders end to school year; 'learning will continue in some form'

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly ordered education centers closed across the state for the remainder of the academic year, an unprecedented step as state government...
bizjournals

Kansas school buildings ordered closed statewide for remainder of academic year

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on Tuesday ordered all public and private schools from kindergarten through 12th grade closed to classroom instruction statewide for...
Reuters

