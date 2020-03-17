Ford, GM, Fiat Chrysler, and United Auto Workers union agree to partial shutdown of US plants as coronavirus spreads, despite many in Europe shutting down completely (GM, F, FCAU)
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () · General Motors, Ford, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles won't completely close down factories in the US as the coronavirus pandemic worsens, but they and the United Auto Workers union agreed to engage in partial, rotating shutdowns.
· The UAW had previously called on the companies to shut down factories for two weeks, but...