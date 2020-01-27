Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Cardiol Therapeutics inks supplier agreement to offer pharmaceutical cannabidiol products to Shoppers Drug Mart subsidiary

Cardiol Therapeutics inks supplier agreement to offer pharmaceutical cannabidiol products to Shoppers Drug Mart subsidiary

Proactive Investors Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:CRDL) (OTCMKTS:CRTPF), a leader in the production of pharmaceutical cannabidiol (CBD) and the development of innovative cannabidiol products for heart disease, has signed a supplier agreement to offer its pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol to Medical Cannabis by Shoppers, a subsidiary of Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. In a statement, the company said Shoppers will be the exclusive retailer of its CardiolRx brand of cannabidiol products in Canada. READ: Cardiol Therapeutics receives go-ahead from Health Canada for phase 1 study of its cannabidiol formulation Under the terms of the agreement, Cardiol's exclusive manufacturing partner, Dalton Pharma Services Inc., will supply Cardiol's pharmaceutical cannabidiol products to Shoppers for resale in all provinces and territories in Canada through Shoppers' online store. Manufactured under cGMP and THC free (
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

The Positively Milwaukee team surprises shoppers [Video]

The Positively Milwaukee team surprises shoppers

The Positively Milwaukee team surprised shoppers last week during their encourage the heart segment.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 03:00Published
Almost all Americans think companies aren’t honest enough about what’s in their products [Video]

Almost all Americans think companies aren’t honest enough about what’s in their products

The majority of Americans would shell out an extra 36 percent of the retail price if it meant what they were buying was ethically sound, according to new research.  A poll of 2,000 Americans..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

Recent related news from verified sources

TruTrace Technologies welcomes experienced entrepreneur Cesare Fazari as director

TruTrace Technologies Inc (CSE:TTT) (OTCMKTS:TTTSF), the cannabis-focused blockchain group, has welcomed Cesare Fazari as a director of the board with effect...
Proactive Investors

Shoppers Drug Mart to give seniors exclusive one-hour window to shop amid reports of panic buying

Shoppers Drug Mart will set aside an hour each day for seniors and people living with disabilities to pick up the items they need amid a COVID-19 outbreak that...
CP24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.