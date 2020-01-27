Cardiol Therapeutics inks supplier agreement to offer pharmaceutical cannabidiol products to Shoppers Drug Mart subsidiary

Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:CRDL) (OTCMKTS:CRTPF), a leader in the production of pharmaceutical cannabidiol (CBD) and the development of innovative cannabidiol products for heart disease, has signed a supplier agreement to offer its pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol to Medical Cannabis by Shoppers, a subsidiary of Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. In a statement, the company said Shoppers will be the exclusive retailer of its CardiolRx brand of cannabidiol products in Canada. READ: Cardiol Therapeutics receives go-ahead from Health Canada for phase 1 study of its cannabidiol formulation Under the terms of the agreement, Cardiol's exclusive manufacturing partner, Dalton Pharma Services Inc., will supply Cardiol's pharmaceutical cannabidiol products to Shoppers for resale in all provinces and territories in Canada through Shoppers' online store. Manufactured under cGMP and THC free ( 👓 View full article

