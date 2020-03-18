Cuomo: Businesses must reduce on-site workforce to 50% to slow coronavirus
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday said he is making it mandatory that no businesses in New York state can have more than 50% of their workforce report to work outside of the home. Cuomo said he plans to issue the statewide executive order later today. He said the order could be expanded if the number of COVID-19 cases does not slow down. The rule will not apply to essential services, including grocery stores, food delivery, pharmacies and health care. Cuomo said there will be a full list of these…
Stunned by video of college kids partying during spring break in Miami, Gov. Andrew Cuomo called on New York's young people to understand the risks of the coronavirus, saying it's a myth that they can't get the disease; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.
NY Governor Orders 75 Percent of Non-Essential Workers to Stay Home The order is a 25 percent increase from the day before. It follows an overnight surge in cases. 1,769 new cases in NY were reported..