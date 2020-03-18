Global coronavirus cases top 200,000 as authorities unleash economic aid packages
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide rose above the 200,000 mark Wednesday, according to John Hopkins University, as governments tightened restrictions and announced new economic measures to help cope with the crisis.
Authorities in China's Hubei province confirmed an additional 366 cases of the virus on Friday, 45 fewer than the previous day, taking the total number of cases at the epicenter of the outbreak to over..